Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of the Giants DLC Announced - News

/ 327 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer MachineGames have announced Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC. It will launch on September 4.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the DLC via Xbox Wire below:

What dark secrets lay buried beneath the busy streets of Rome? Get ready for an all-new Indiana Jones adventure that takes you back to the heart of Italy, where ancient legends and sinister cults promise danger to anyone brave or foolish enough to scratch below the surface.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants will take you deeper into the story of the Nephilim Order, the tribe of giants introduced in the base game story. Set during the events of the main game, this DLC introduces stunning new locations, intricate puzzles, terrifying new foes and more.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants will be available on September 4, 2025. For those who purchased the Premium Edition, Premium Upgrade, Collector’s Edition or Collector’s Bundle, the DLC is included. Stay tuned for more details.

he Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC kicks off when Indy meets Father Ricci, a young priest in desperate need of assistance tracking down a mysterious artifact. What starts as a typical treasure hunt soon becomes a perilous expedition as Indiana uncovers the history of the Nephilim order.

“One of the most satisfying parts of developing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was the opportunity to create the Nephilim Order, the secret society of giants formed by descendants of fallen angels working to atone for their ancestral sins,” says Production Director John Jennings. “That story spans thousands of years and this DLC has given us the opportunity to develop further upon their lore and look at other aspects not covered in the initial story campaign. There’s something new and unexpected to tell here for fans of the game, and we can’t wait for people to be able to play it for themselves.”

The DLC story will take you beyond Vatican City to explore the busy and storied streets of Rome. Traverse the crypts buried far beneath the city surface and see what secrets lay buried with the dead. Take a boat down the River Tiber and navigate the Cloaca Maxima, Rome’s ancient sewer system. Along the way, Indy will encounter new puzzles to solve and dark mysteries to unravel.

Confront the legacy of the surviving Nephilim, face off against foes in Emperor Nero’s secret gladiator games, and reveal the legend of a colossal beast. You’ll also be contending with the Cult of Mithras, an enigmatic and sinister new group hellbent on stopping your pursuit of answers. With the return of Father Ventura and Mussolini, Indy will need to use all his cunning to outwit these old enemies and the new threats emerging. The deeper Indy is pulled into the mystery, the more he begins to realize that some secrets might be better off lost to time.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles