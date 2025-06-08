Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Officially Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Asobo Studio have announced Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC via Xbox PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2026.

Fifteen years before A Plague Tale: Requiem, young Sophia seeks her independence as a fierce plunderer in the unforgiving world of the 14th century.

