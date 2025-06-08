Sci-Fi Action-Adventure Game Aphelion Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

DON’T NOD has announced cinematic science-fiction third-person action adventure game, Aphelion, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Xbox PC. It will launch in 2026.

"Aphelion is a game we’re very passionate about, something we’re really pushing ourselves creatively on," said creative director Florent Guillaume. "We’re excited to share more of DON’T NOD’s first human story in space, and to be able to do it in collaboration with the European Space Agency is incredibly exciting and special for us."

European Space Agency partnership and brand licensing officer Nadia Luders added, "For fifty years, ESA has combined rigorous space science with the boundless imagination of science fiction to explore solutions to our planet’s greatest challenges. Aphelion captures that spirit—where research meets imaginative vision – to inspire the next generation to carry Europe’s space ambition into the future."

Stranded on a frozen planet, astronaut Ariane must brave rugged landscapes and shifting realities to rescue her wounded partner, Thomas. This action-packed science-fiction adventure blends exploration, traversal, and tense stealth gameplay.

A Science-Fiction Action Adventure on the Edge of Our Solar System

By 2060, Earth will be uninhabitable. The discovery of a 9th planet – Persephone – at the edge of the solar system, is humanity’s best hope. The European Space Agency is dispatching the Hope 01 scientific mission, consisting of 2 of their accomplished astronauts, Ariane and Thomas. Their mission: to survey the planet and determine whether humanity can prosper anew here.

Your adventure begins in chaos, as the crash landing of their ship scatters them across the planet, launching them on a desperate quest to find one another.

Aphelion is a cinematic third-person action-adventure set on the planet Persephone, an uncharted, frozen world. Stranded and isolated, you must survive the truly unknown, find each other, and complete the mission. Traverse stunning alien landscapes, avoid lurking threats, and discover the haunting secrets buried beneath the ice.

Explore an Uncharted Planet

Explore the surreal beauty of Persephone, a vast frozen world shaped by deadly weather and ever-changing terrain.

Armed only with your explorational tools—pathfinder, oxygen tank, grappling hook, and more—you must face the unknown, traverse treacherous terrain, and gather clues about the strange, reality-bending phenomenon threatening your existence.

Find Each Other

Helpless on the edge of the solar system, the Hope 01 crew faces a brutal new world and the echoes of a complicated past. Ariane Montclair and Thomas Cross share a deep connection, a relationship left unresolved by the demands of their careers and their mission. Facing overwhelming odds, their fractured bond becomes a lifeline as they grasp in the dark for one another.

Hide to Survive

You’re not alone. Something lurks beneath the ice.

Key Features

A realistic depiction of space exploration.

An emotional drama on an alien world.

Cinematic action-adventure with gripping traversal gameplay.

Tools-based exploration and survival.

survival. Tense and exciting stealth-based sequences.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

