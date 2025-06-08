Action-Adventure Game At Fate's End Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass - News

Developer Thunder Lotus Games has announced action-adventure game, At Fate's End, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

"With At Fate’s End, we’re taking everything we learned from Spiritfarer—that rich emotional core, that interplay of mechanics and narrative—and pushing it into thrilling new territory," said Thunder Lotus Games creative director Nicolas Guerin. "This is a more intense, more action-driven game, but no less intimate. It’s about how families break apart—and how they might come back together."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

At Fate’s End is an action adventure game where you fight the ones you love. Wield the legendary God Sword Aesus as Shan, the deft young heiress of the Hemlock clan. Explore a lush, hand-crafted fantasy world. Defeat the foul creatures of the realm in combat. Solve intricate narrative puzzles, uncover painful truths, and hone both your blade skills and knowledge to face your estranged siblings in intense, emotional duels—and ultimately decide your family’s fate.

Gameplay

Set in a lush fantasy world fractured by familial conflict, At Fate’s End casts players as Shan, a fiery princess wielding the divine God Sword Aesus. To claim her birthright, Shan must confront her estranged siblings in intense, emotionally charged duels — where combat is waged not only through swordplay, but through dialogue, psychological insight, and hard-won knowledge of shared history.

At Fate’s End represents a fresh creative step for Thunder Lotus. While Spiritfarer invited players to say goodbye, At Fate’s End challenges them to confront what’s been left unsaid—and to fight for understanding amidst the wreckage of a broken family.

Dual Combat System

Master a blend of fast-paced and tactical swordfighting and clever, choice-driven dialogue battles.

Narrative Skill Tree

Grow your abilities through your familial connections and learn to weaponize your knowledge.

Emotional Encounters

Every duel is a pivotal emotional climax, shaping both the story and your relationships.

Multiple Endings

Your choices forge your family’s future—or doom it.

Stunning World to Explore

Discover a fantastical realm, beautifully crafted with Thunder Lotus’ signature art style.

