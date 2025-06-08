High On Life 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Squanch Games has announced High On Life 2 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch this winter.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

An intergalactic conspiracy threatens the fate of humanity! Team up with a wide cast of talking alien guns as you shoot, stab, and skate your way through the exotic locales to take down the bad guys and save your favorite species (humans)!

