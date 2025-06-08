MUDANG: Two Hearts Launches in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer EVR STUDIO announced the third-person action-adventure game, MUDANG: Two Hearts, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox PC in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In a unified Korea, masked terrorists strike at the heart of Seoul. Ji Jeongtae, a soldier sent in to stop the attacks, stumbles upon a K-Pop star named Gavi at the center of the unfolding crisis. As their stories intertwine, a chilling truth begins to take shape.

