Super Meat Boy 3D Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass

Team Meat has announced Super Meat Boy 3D for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Super Meat Boy 3D is a tough as nails platformer where you play as an animated cube of meat who’s trying to save his girlfriend (who happens to be made of bandages) from an evil fetus in a jar wearing a tux—IN 3D! Our meaty hero will leap from walls, over seas of buzz saws, through crumbling caves and pools of old trash sacrificing his own well-being to save his damsel in distress—IN 3D.

Super Meat Boy 3D brings the old school difficulty of classic retro titles we all know and love and streamlines them down to the essential no bull straight forward twitch reflex platforming. Ramping up in difficulty from hard to soul crushing Meat Boy will brave lush (but also on fire) forests, vast dumps filled with the waste of mankind, and high-tech forges producing the very traps that will inevitably kill Meat Boy over and over and over—IN 3D! And if a bunch of levels weren’t enough, we also have epic boss fights and tons of unlockable secrets—IN 3D!

Features:

Tough-as-nails precision platforming action

action Brutal, but fair levels designed to break you.

Boss. Fights.

Dark World levels so tough, you’ll scream in the rain at a bus stop.

A soundtrack that was once described by a Guitar Center employee as “hey, either buy the guitars or get out. We’re seriously going to call the cops.”

3D.

