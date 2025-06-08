Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Game Pass - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Raven Software has announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Battle.net, and Xbox PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2025.

A full reveal will happen later this Summer.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Treyarch and Raven Software are bringing players the most mind-bending Black Ops ever. Developed as the next evolution of Black Ops, this is the first-ever consecutive release within the series, set more than 40 years after the events of Black Ops 6. The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare following the events of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6. Wielding cutting-edge technology, David Mason and his team must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else.

Matt Cox, General Manager of Call of Duty, talks more about the planning behind Black Ops 7’s full package of content: “The Black Ops universe is amazing. The creativity and imagination that goes into the storytelling, the rich character depth, and the incredible moment-to-moment gameplay across all modes is really exceptional. As a team, our vision from the start was to create a back-to-back series experience for our players that embraced the uniqueness of the Black Ops sub-franchise.”

Prepare to squad up with friends or play solo in a thrilling and innovative Co-op Campaign, harness near-future weaponry in a signature Multiplayer experience packed with brand-new maps and descend into the next twisted chapter of Round-Based Zombies in the heart of the Dark Aether.

Players have a lot to look forward to later this year when Black Ops 7 releases, Matt Cox continues: “It delivers the full Call of Duty package for our players, and we can't wait to show the community more of what the studio teams have been working on when we reveal later this summer.”

The road to Black Ops 7’s reveal starts today with the Official Teaser Cinematic (shown above). Tyler Bahl, Head of Activision Publishing Marketing, provides more details: “The team is looking to build on the incredible community enthusiasm and excitement we’ve seen within the Black Ops universe. This is the first time we’re staying within the Black Ops series with back-to-back releases, so we’re excited to give players a bit more time to enjoy all the live seasons and provide players more of what they want across Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ before we turn the page to Black Ops 7.

“Our official teaser sets the tone for players to embrace the madness that’s incoming with Black Ops 7’s story,” Bahl continues. “Delivering consecutive Black Ops games also allows our teams the tremendous opportunity to tap not only into our own creativity but also embrace the shift from a ’90s setting to the new 2035 future setting within our marketing.

“Today is only the beginning with this first teaser. The full reveal of Black Ops 7 is coming later this summer, so the community should be on the lookout for teases, clues and the surprises that the Black Ops series is known for. It’s an exciting time as we prepare for a new Call of Duty reveal, and the next great experience to come.”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

