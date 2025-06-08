Clockwork Revolution Gets New Trailer and Details

This new trailer feels a lot different than the first one. People might wonder—did the setting or art direction change?

Chad: No, Avalon is a city with a lot of different areas. What we showed in the first trailer was an upper-class region of Avalon called Midward. This time we’re showcasing the Tangle, which is where Morgan and the Rotten Row Hooligans live. It’s the poorer part of the city where your story starts.

Pretty early in the trailer we see character creation, which has a unique approach. Why was it important for us to show that off this time?

Brian: After the first trailer, we saw a lot of people wondering what kind of game this was, and so we wanted to leave no questions this time around. This is a deep RPG, with character creation, and we wanted to show off some other options you can pick from. And seeing our beautiful character creation machine, of course.

Chad: I think Chris [Chris Keenan, inXile President] said the character creation machine is actually the single most expensive asset that the studio has ever made… [laughs]

Brian: And it’s worth every dime! This isn’t just a UI screen, it’s a fully in-world machine for reporting a crime, and the suspect is you. We love reactivity, and we know players do too, so we try to kick that off right away. As you assign points to your stats, the machine’s description of the perpetrator shifts based on your choices. Even the dialogue reflects it. Put everything into Morgan’s Social skill, the officer might say something like, ‘Why do you think they’re so charismatic? Are you sure this wasn’t a jilted lover?’ We know people spend a long time in character creators, so we wanted to make it feel alive, not just visually, but in how the world talks back.

We see a few different types of automatons, including the officer that’s taking the police report. Can you talk about their importance in Avalon?

Jason: We’ve got everything from basic utility models like Sweepin’ Stevens, whose job it is to clean up all the ash in the Tangle, to Miracle Marvels, which are the most advanced—and sentient—automatons in Avalon. Their struggle and the conflict around that is a continuous subplot.

Brian: They’re really a great narrative tool because they can help you understand and reflect on the human moments. They challenge the idea of humanity, and you as the player in this roleplaying game can deal with that how you like.

Chad: There’s also Prentice, the small flying automaton that we see briefly in the trailer. Prentice is actually your companion throughout the game and is a key part of how you’re pulled into the conflict with Lady Ironwood.

Let’s talk about the characters in this trailer for a minute. We hear a little bit about Lady Ironwood but we don’t see her this time, except in our new key art.

Chad: In the announcement trailer, we focused more on Lady Ironwood and the high-level conflict but, in this one, we wanted to focus more on Morgan as a character, as well as some of the darker and more visceral aspects of life in the Tangle. That allowed us to introduce some new characters, as well as bring back Uncle Alfie, the disgruntled shopkeep with giant chops we saw in that first trailer.

Jason: Well, Alfie was one of the first characters we really nailed down, that’s the main reason he’s been in both of our trailers. He embodies the grounded, gritty tone we wanted.

Chad: They all help show the different layers of Avalon. Alfie’s one of the Syndicate bosses, Duke Pomphrey’s a loudmouth automaton doll, and Lord Griswick represents the elite upper class. They’re not necessarily all part of the core story, but they play important roles along the way.

Brian: I won’t spoil anything, but Duke Pomphrey in particular can play a larger role in the game, depending on the players’ choices, which I will definitely be doing in my own playthroughs. He’s going to be a star.