The Blood of Dawnwalker Launches in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Rebel Wolves announced The Blood of Dawnwalker will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2026.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

The Blood of Dawnwalker is the first chapter of Rebel Wolves’ brand new role-playing saga—a single-player open-world dark fantasy action RPG with a strong focus on story and narrative. Developed on Unreal Engine 5 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

14th century Europe. Bloody conflicts sweep the lands, and the Black Death comes for the survivors. In the wake of the disasters claiming thousands of lives, the decimated human population struggles for survival. It’s a moment of weakness. In Vale Sangora, somewhere in a forgotten corner of the Carpathian Mountains, vampires seize their opportunity to walk out of the shadows, overthrow the feudal lords and claim what they’ve been denied for centuries: freedom, and ultimate power that comes with it. Legends turn into reality, and history as we know it will never be the same.

You play as Coen, a young man turned into a Dawnwalker, forever treading the line between the world of day and the realm of night. Not fully human, not entirely a vampire, you have 30 days and nights to save your family or swear revenge on your sire and destroy everyone standing in your way.

The freedom in gameplay is reflected in Coen’s very nature as a Dawnwalker. Depending on the time of day, players will have different skills, abilities and storyline outcomes. Players must choose: do they fight for humanity or embrace the cursed powers?

