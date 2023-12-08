Here is What Went Down at The Game Awards 2023 - Winners, Announcements, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 minutes ago / 115 Views
The Game Awards 2023 took place tonight and it featured dozens of announcements and trailers, alongside the award winners.
The big winner of the night was Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate III winning six awards including Game of the Year, Neil Newbon for Best Performance, Best Community Support, Best RPG, Best Multiplayer, and Player's Coice. The game is also out now for the Xbox Series X|S.
Remedy's Alan Wake II won three awards including Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction. Turn 10 Studios' Forza Motorsport won two awards for Innovation in Accessibility and Best Sports / Racing. No other game won more than one award.
There were many games announced throughout the night including Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds, Hideo Kojima and Xbox Game Studios' OD, Bethesda and Arkane Lyon's Marvel's Blade, Moon Studios' No Rest for the Wicked, Sharkmob's Exoborne, Saber Interactive's Jurassic Park: Survival, and many more.
Sega even announced the reboot of five classic Sega games in one trailer. This includes Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, Shinobi, and Crazy Taxi.
Sony Interactive Entertainment developer Santa Monica Studio announced free DLC for God of War Ragnarök called Valhalla. It will release next week on December 12 for the PS5 and PS4.
Check out links to all the news, announcements, trailers, and winners below:
