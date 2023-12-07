Lightspeed Announces AAA Open-World Game Last Sentinel - News

Lightspeed LA has announced a "new AAA open-world experience" game, Last Sentinel.

"Last Sentinel is our massively ambitious debut title and showcases the Lightspeed LA vision to prioritize the player’s experience and immersion above all else," said Lightspeed LA general manager Steve C. Martin.

"Lightspeed LA is laser focused on a developer-led approach that fosters creativity and delivers original, interactive narrative art while leveraging our ample resources, extensive experience, and state-of-the-art facilities to build the richest and most rewarding experiences for our players."

LightSpeed Studios president Jerry Chen added, "LightSpeed Studios is proud to support Lightspeed LA, the AAA game development studio operating independently in our globally coordinated model, in crafting Last Sentinel, our exciting new AAA open-world game. The deeply developed experience brought by Last Sentinel reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the gaming industry that will captivate gaming enthusiasts worldwide."

Last Sentinel puts the spotlight on protagonist Hiromi Shoda and takes place in a futuristic world centered in what remains of Tokyo, Japan. Featuring an utterly unique environment, cast, narrative, and gameplay experience, Last Sentinel is soaked in the written, graphic, and theatrical history of dystopian science fiction.

