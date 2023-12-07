Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer Avantgarden have announced Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will launch on February 28, 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Guide two brothers on an epic fairy tale filled with discovery, loss, adventure, and mystery.

With their father suffering from a deadly illness, two brothers must bravely set out to find the “Water of Life,” the one cure that can save him. With no option for failure the brothers must rely on each other using their individual skills to protect one another and overcome the obstacles ahead in this unforgettable journey.

A Timeless Classic Remade

Hailed by critics when it was originally released, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is back! Faithful to the gameplay and touching story from 2013, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake features rebuilt characters and landscapes based on the original and has been updated to the latest generation of graphics, performance, and gameplay. Paired with a re-recorded soundtrack with a live orchestra, prepare for an emotional experience that will take your adventure to all new heights.

Embark on a Fantastical Epic

Solve puzzles, discover hidden stories, traverse dangerous locations, and fight deadly bosses. In single-player mode, navigate this story as both brothers in tandem or play in local co-op with a friend, each controlling one of the brothers as you play together.

Get Immersed in the Emotional World of Brothers

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is full of hidden details that reward those who seek them out. In addition to the original hidden treats and rich storyline, the remake has added new secrets to be discovered.

