Open-World Extraction Shooter Exoborne Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Level Infinite and developer Sharkmob have announced open-world extraction shooter, Exoborne, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Gear up, get in, and get out in Exoborne, a tactical open world extraction shooter set in an apocalyptic U.S. transformed by extreme forces of nature. Lay it all on the line and explore a dynamic world full of warring factions and hostile players, where you scavenge, craft, and fight to stay alive.

Go Big or Go Home

If it’s worth having, it’s worth fighting for. Since the Collapse, resources are scarce and enemies are everywhere. Big risks can yield big rewards, which you’ll need to survive in this hostile world. You’ll face warring factions, enemy players, and extreme forces of nature. The idea is simple: bring back more than you lose.

Seek and You Shall Find

The right tech is essential to survive. Go forth and find what you need, or loot it off other players you’ve defeated. Grab the goods, bring ‘em back, then craft and customize Exo-Rigs, gear, weapons, and mods to give you the edge on your next mission. Keep your head on a swivel; the best gear is often the toughest to acquire.

Everyone’s Out to Get You

You can strike out into this hostile world on your own, but friends can watch your back. Ally with old war buddies or comrades of convenience — it pays to balance your tech and Exo-Rig loadouts across a team.

Elemental Chaos

Ever had a gunfight in a tornado? Get ready for some thrilling and unpredictable emergent gameplay – compliments of Mother Nature. Tornadoes, lightning strikes, and apocalyptic storms can throw you, your enemies, or your plans into disarray. One thing’s for sure: no two sessions will ever be the same.

Extraction Unleashed

Getting in is easy. Getting out with the goods? Not so much. If you’re new to the genre, you can find your feet before tackling the biggest challenges. For seasoned veterans, the unique combination of extreme forces of nature, verticality, and a wide choice of play styles will make sure the thrills keep on coming.

