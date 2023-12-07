Visions of Mana Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC - News

/ 263 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix has announced Visions of Mana for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. It will launch in 2024.

"I am delighted to finally be able to reveal Visions of Mana, the first mainline instalment to Mana series in over fifteen years," said Mana series Producer Masaru Oyamada. "The development team have been working hard to ensure that Visions of Mana remains faithful to the series that players know and love while also offering fans and newcomers a fresh new experience with an all-new story, characters, and gameplay mechanics. We cannot wait to share more details about the game with you soon."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A brand-new entry in the beloved Mana series, Visions of Mana is the first mainline instalment in more than 15 years. Visions of Mana will return to the series action RPG roots and take players on a new adventure with protagonist Val, a soul guard assigned to protect his childhood friend, who has been chosen by the Faerie as the Alm of Fire to travel to the Tree of Mana and rejuvenate the mana flow.

Square Enix released a new trailer which provides a first look at the newly imagined world of Mana in the all-new Visions of Mana. The trailer features action-packed gameplay and showcases a vibrant world where players will be able to journey across a range of breathtaking environments, battle with an array of enemies and monsters, including fan-favorite Rabites, while exploring a world where the powers of nature and elemental spirits connect. Fans and newcomers alike will also get to experience new and evolved gameplay with real-time 3D combat.

Since the series’ debut in 1991 as Final Fantasy Adventure, a spin-off of the Final Fantasy series, Mana games have immersed players in bright vibrant worlds, breathtaking environments, heartwarming characters and high fantasy storylines across many genres and platforms. Fans of the series can expect new designs of the series’ beloved creatures from Mana series Illustrator Airi Yoshioka and a new captivating musical score composed by Mana series composers Hiroki Kikuta, Tsuyoshi Sekito and Ryo Yamazaki.

To celebrate the reveal of Visions of Mana, popular series artist HACCAN created new teaser artwork which gives players a glimpse of the iconic Tree of Mana against one of the game’s enchanting vistas and a variety of the heartwarming characters that players can expect to encounter within the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles