Monster Hunter Wilds Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Capcom has announced Monster Hunter Wild for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

View the reveal trailer below:

View a video interview with series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto below:

