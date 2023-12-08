By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Monster Hunter Wilds Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

by William D'Angelo , posted 15 minutes ago / 339 Views

Capcom has announced Monster Hunter Wild for the PlayStation 5Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

View the reveal trailer below:

View a video interview with series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto below:

2 Comments
shikamaru317 (0 minutes ago)

Am I crazy or does this not look particularly good graphically compared to the other RE Engine current gen (PS5/Xbox Series/PC) games from Capcom? Certainly doesn't look like a generation leap over the XB1/PS4/PC Monster Hunter World.

IcaroRibeiro (1 hour ago)

The graphics don't look like a full generational leap over Monster Hunter World. This will get a Switch 2 port eventually

