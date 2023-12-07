Sign Language Narrative Adventure Game Harmonium The Musical Announced for PC & Game Pass - News

/ 247 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Netflix and developer The Odd Gentlemen have announced sign language narrative adventure game, Harmonium The Musical, for PC and Game Pass.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Harmonium is an interactive sign language musical and adventure / narrative game that follows Melody Macato, an energetic 10-year-old Filipina-American musician who became Deaf at a young age. For her upcoming debut show, she wants to create a new type of music that can be felt, seen, and is accessible to her friends.

When Melody’s notes leap off the page, she is pulled into a musical and visual wonderland called Harmonium. To make it home in time for her big show, Melody has to face Cacophony, an all-consuming force who can only be defeated with a masterpiece symphony.

In a world where all music is visualized, players explore the wonders of Harmonium through innovative gameplay mechanics and narrative puzzles that incorporate American Sign Language and allow the player to communicate through body language, handshapes, and gestures.

This heart-warming story features universal themes for players of any age and background to enjoy. Players are taken on a fantastical journey where Melody discovers her own painted symphony, a song that lives inside of her heart and through her hands.

Harmonium is a collaboration between writers, designers, artists, and animators in the Deaf Community coming together with an award-winning narrative game studio, The Odd Gentlemen, to create an accessible game for a wide, all-ages audience to enjoy. Through many years of development, the story, gameplay, and art has grown and been revised to authentically represent Melody’s story. The team is excited to announce their passion project to the world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles