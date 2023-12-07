Metaphor: ReFantazio Releases in Fall 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher ATLUS and developer Studio Zero announced Metaphor: ReFantazio will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in Fall 2024.

View a new trailer of the game below:

