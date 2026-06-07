Xbox Games Showcase Overview - Gears E-Day, Halo Remake, Fable, Persona 6, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 3,061 Views
Microsoft today held its annual Xbox Games Showcase, as well as the Gears of War: E-Day Direct.
The showcase and Direct came in at a little over an hour and half in length. The Main Xbox Games Showcase came in around one hour and 10 minutes long, while the Gears of War: E-Day Direct was just under 30 minutes long.
Some of the highlights included Gears of War E-Day, Halo: Campaign Evolved, Fable, Clockwork Revolution, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Xbox Series X 25th anniversary edition console, Persona 6, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, Spyro: A Realm Beyond, Senua, and much more.
Check out links to the news, announcements, trailers and more from the Xbox Games Showcase and Gears of War: E-Day Direct below:
- Xbox 25th Anniversary Console and Controller Announced
- Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution Are Full Xbox Console Exclusives, 'Not Timed'
- Gears of War: E-Day Launches October 6 for Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass
- Fable Launches February 23, 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass
- Halo: Campaign Evolved Launches July 28 for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass
- Clockwork Revolution Launches in 2027 for Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass
- State of Decay 3 Launches in 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Gets First Look at DMZ Extraction Shooter Mode
- Persona 6 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass
- Senua Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass
- Spyro: A Realm Beyond Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass
- Persona 4 Revival Launches February 18, 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass
- Crazy Taxi: World Tour Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass
- Metro 2039 Launches in February 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Valor Mortis Launches September 24 for PS5, Xbox Series. and PC
- Where Winds Meet Out Now on Xbox Series
- Doom: The Dark Ages - Revelations Campaign Expansion Announced
- Minecraft Dungeons 2 Gets Gameplay Reveal Trailer
- Hand-Drawn Life Sim Game Vivarium Launches in 2027 for Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass
- Bad Magpie Announced for Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass
- Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Launches October 15 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Magicians: The Devil's Deal Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Show was okay but Xbox has a UE5 probably where the pallet of their games looks too ubiquitous. It's like all their games run on UE5 and it shows.
Geoff Keighley won E3 2026, that showcase was amazing, I was interested in almost every game for the first 30 minutes. Good job, and shocking. So much good stuff in there!
Good news? Maybe Senua will be good. Minecraft Dungeons 2 could be good too. Both more sequels.
Playstation games were bad but not interested in talking about it. Long time Xbox fan here. So glad I stopped caring. The Xbox show was so boring I turned it off disgusted. Gears looked bad and shouldn't have been made exclusive to a dead console. Fable worse. Microsoft doesn't know what they are doing (another Xbox announced, a 25th anniversary one without a price, shove it Microsoft),
Exodus is looking a little better, I am back to being a little bit hopeful, the only thing the 2nd day that I liked outside of Geoff's show.
Go Nintendo next! I'm back on the Nintendo hype train. Glad I didn't sell my Switch 2 now (I tried to, but changed my mind, might as well wait, consoles go up in price lol). Nintendo is winning because the competition is so weak.