Xbox Games Showcase Overview - Gears E-Day, Halo Remake, Fable, Persona 6, More - Article

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Microsoft today held its annual Xbox Games Showcase, as well as the Gears of War: E-Day Direct.

The showcase and Direct came in at a little over an hour and half in length. The Main Xbox Games Showcase came in around one hour and 10 minutes long, while the Gears of War: E-Day Direct was just under 30 minutes long.

Some of the highlights included Gears of War E-Day, Halo: Campaign Evolved, Fable, Clockwork Revolution, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Xbox Series X 25th anniversary edition console, Persona 6, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, Spyro: A Realm Beyond, Senua, and much more.

Check out links to the news, announcements, trailers and more from the Xbox Games Showcase and Gears of War: E-Day Direct below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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