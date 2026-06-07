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Xbox Games Showcase Overview - Gears E-Day, Halo Remake, Fable, Persona 6, More

Xbox Games Showcase Overview - Gears E-Day, Halo Remake, Fable, Persona 6, More - Article

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 3,061 Views

Microsoft today held its annual Xbox Games Showcase, as well as the Gears of War: E-Day Direct.

The showcase and Direct came in at a little over an hour and half in length. The Main Xbox Games Showcase came in around one hour and 10 minutes long, while the Gears of War: E-Day Direct was just under 30 minutes long.

Some of the highlights included Gears of War E-Day, Halo: Campaign Evolved, Fable, Clockwork Revolution, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Xbox Series X 25th anniversary edition console, Persona 6, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, Spyro: A Realm Beyond, Senua, and much more.

Check out links to the news, announcements, trailers and more from the Xbox Games Showcase and Gears of War: E-Day Direct below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


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6 Comments
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smroadkill15 (3 hours ago)

Great showcase! Basically everything they showed looked good or great.

  • +2
CosmicSex (5 hours ago)

Show was okay but Xbox has a UE5 probably where the pallet of their games looks too ubiquitous. It's like all their games run on UE5 and it shows.

  • +2
Garrus CosmicSex (4 hours ago)

exactly, art studios pretending to make games really

go back and play God of War 3 and yikes modern stuff doesn't hold a candle to it

  • 0
Scoopz (4 hours ago)

That was better than State of Play imo. Great show.

  • +1
Manlytears (2 hours ago)

Persona 4 and 6 for me. That's the high point of the show.

  • 0
Garrus (5 hours ago)

Geoff Keighley won E3 2026, that showcase was amazing, I was interested in almost every game for the first 30 minutes. Good job, and shocking. So much good stuff in there!

Good news? Maybe Senua will be good. Minecraft Dungeons 2 could be good too. Both more sequels.

Playstation games were bad but not interested in talking about it. Long time Xbox fan here. So glad I stopped caring. The Xbox show was so boring I turned it off disgusted. Gears looked bad and shouldn't have been made exclusive to a dead console. Fable worse. Microsoft doesn't know what they are doing (another Xbox announced, a 25th anniversary one without a price, shove it Microsoft),

Exodus is looking a little better, I am back to being a little bit hopeful, the only thing the 2nd day that I liked outside of Geoff's show.

Go Nintendo next! I'm back on the Nintendo hype train. Glad I didn't sell my Switch 2 now (I tried to, but changed my mind, might as well wait, consoles go up in price lol). Nintendo is winning because the competition is so weak.

  • 0