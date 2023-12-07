Ikumi Nakamura Announces Kemuri - News

Former Ghostwire Tokyo creative director Ikumi Nakamura has announced the first game from her new studio Unseen, called Kemuri.

An original IP concepted & created by Ikumi Nakamura, developed by UNSEEN.

Kemuri summons you into a realm where the unpredictable meets the extraordinary in an urban jungle where mysterious creatures - YOKAI - hide amongst the population. Become a YOKAI HUNTER and use your FOX WINDOW to unravel the mysteries of the city and bring balance to the world. Dive into a thrilling adventure alone or with friends, hunt yokai in style, collect their powers and face even greater challenges.

Where there are sightings of Kemuri…yokai are sure to follow. The only question that remains is: How will you Hunt the Unseen?

