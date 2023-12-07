World of Goo 2 Announced, Launches in 2024 - News

/ 270 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

15 years after the original game World of Goo 2 has been announced at The Game Awards 2023. The game is by 2D Boy and Tomorrow Corporation and will launch in 2024.

The original World of Goo launched in 2008 for the Nintendo Wii and PC.

View the official trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles