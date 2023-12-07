Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

DON’T NOD has announced Lost Records: Bloom & Rage for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2024.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a brand-new story-driven journey through time from the creative minds behind Life is Strange. The magical summer of 1995 is one of self-discovery and forging unbreakable bonds for high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat. 27 years of no contact later, fate reunites them to confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again.

