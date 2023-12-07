Jurassic Park: Survival Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Saber Interactive has announced Jurassic Park: Survival for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

"As longtime fans of Jurassic Park, we’re truly honored to embark on this exciting journey,” said Saber Interactive chief operating officer Tim Willits. "Our goal is to capture the magic and wonder of the iconic film by bringing a blend of long-time development expertise and a genuine passion for the source material."

Universal Games and Digital Platforms senior vice president of production and marketing Jim Molinets added, "We’ve consistently heard from our fans that they’ve been waiting for a game to immerse them in Jurassic Park like never before and, well, we found a way. We’re excited to finally reveal that the iconic film is coming to life in an all-new video game in partnership with the amazing talent at Saber Interactive and can’t think of a better way to culminate the year-long celebration of Jurassic Park‘s 30th anniversary than with this thrilling announcement."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to Jurassic Park: Survival. Players will take on the role of Dr. Maya Joshi, an InGen scientist who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in an original adventure made for fans of the Jurassic Park franchise and those who revel in narrative-driven games. They’ll be challenged to survive an intense mix of first-person stealth and action in thrilling encounters with dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision. Players will be able to dive into a lush world full of wonder, mystery, and danger as two species separated by 65 million years come face to face in an all-new adventure.

Explore Isla Nublar

Players will venture through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats. From the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, Jurassic Park comes alive like never before.

Evade Prehistoric Predators

Players will outsmart, escape, and interact with the film’s iconic dinosaurs. They’ll use their ingenuity through distraction and stealth to navigate intense and unforgettable encounters in a journey to outlast some of the deadliest creatures to ever walk the earth.

Survive The Island

Players will be challenged to explore the park and face its dangers. They’ll use all the resources at their disposal to find intelligent solutions to endure the many threats lurking on Isla Nublar.

