Sega Announces Reboot of 5 Classic Games - Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, and More - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sega at The Game Awards has announced the reboot of five classic Sega games are now in development.

The five games from Sega being rebooted are Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, Shinobi, and Crazy Taxi.

"In recent years, Sonic the Hedgehog has forged new paths for SEGA, bringing the franchise to life and reaching new audiences in ways we had only dreamed of in the past," said SEGA Corporation co-chief operating officer and SEGA of America CEO Shuji Utsumi.

"Today’s announcement is just the start of our initiative. First and foremost, our ambition will be to create great games with memorable characters and worlds. We hope fans of all ages will look towards our future with anticipation as we release these projects in the coming years."

The upcoming projects, spanning a range of genres, are currently in different stages of development and will release over the next several years. The first of these games will be based on the following legacy franchises:

Crazy Taxi Franchise

A whacky, high-octane driving adventure series where players must weave through traffic in an open play environment to deliver passengers to their destinations before time runs out.

Golden Axe Franchise

A hack and slash-style series with close melee combat set in a fantasy world of beasts, swords and magic.

Jet Set Radio Franchise

This franchise combines action packed traversal around vibrant Tokyo-to with skating, self-expression through graffiti, street culture and rebellious themes.

Shinobi Franchise

A series that utilizes ninja shuriken, ninjutsu, special attacks and more to defeat enemies in a mix of side-scrolling action and challenging environments.

Streets of Rage Franchise

A beat ’em up-style series that pairs fast-paced fist fighting with fresh music set in a lawless urban environment.

