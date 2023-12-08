The Game Awards 2023 Winners Revealed - News

The Game Awards 2023 has completed and Baldur's Gate 3 won the biggest award for Game of the Year.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Game of the Year - Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)

Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios) Best Game Direction - Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing) Best Narrative - Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing) Best Art Direction - Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing) Best Score and Music - Final Fantasy XVI Composer Masayoshi Soken (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XVI Composer Masayoshi Soken (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix) Best Audio Design - Hi-Fi RUSH (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

Hi-Fi RUSH (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks) Best Performance - Neil Newbon in Baldur’s Gate III

Neil Newbon in Baldur’s Gate III Innovation in Accessibility - Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios / Xbox Game Studios) Games for Impact - Tchia (Awaceb / Kepler Interactive)

Tchia (Awaceb / Kepler Interactive) Best Ongoing Game - Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED) Best Community Support - Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)

Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios) Best Independent Game - Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio) Best Debut Indie Game - COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive) BestMobileGame - Honkai: Star Rail (miHoYo)

Honkai: Star Rail (miHoYo) Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality - Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)

Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom) Best Action Game - Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment) Best Action / Adventure - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo) Best Role-Playing - Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)

Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios) Best Fighting - Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom) Best Family - Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo) Best Simulation/ Strategy - Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

- Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo) Best Sports / Racing - Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios / Xbox Game Studios) Best Multiplayer - Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)

Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios) Best Adaptation - The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions / HBO)

The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions / HBO) Most Anticipated Game - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) Content Creator of the Year - Ironmouse

- Ironmouse Best eSports Game - Valorant (Riot Games)

- Valorant (Riot Games) Best eSports Athlete - Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends)

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends) Best eSports Team - JD Gaming (League of Legends)

JD Gaming (League of Legends) Best eSports Coach - Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)

Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant) Best eSports Event - 2023 League of Legends World Championship

- 2023 League of Legends World Championship Player’s Voice - Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)

