The Game Awards 2023 Winners Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 minutes ago / 269 Views
The Game Awards 2023 has completed and Baldur's Gate 3 won the biggest award for Game of the Year.
Here is the complete list of winners:
- Game of the Year - Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)
- Best Game Direction - Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)
- Best Narrative - Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)
- Best Art Direction - Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)
- Best Score and Music - Final Fantasy XVI Composer Masayoshi Soken (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix)
- Best Audio Design - Hi-Fi RUSH (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
- Best Performance - Neil Newbon in Baldur’s Gate III
- Innovation in Accessibility - Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
- Games for Impact - Tchia (Awaceb / Kepler Interactive)
- Best Ongoing Game - Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED)
- Best Community Support - Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)
- Best Independent Game - Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
- Best Debut Indie Game - COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- BestMobileGame - Honkai: Star Rail (miHoYo)
- Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality - Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)
- Best Action Game - Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Best Action / Adventure - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Best Role-Playing - Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)
- Best Fighting - Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
- Best Family - Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Best Simulation/ Strategy - Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Best Sports / Racing - Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
- Best Multiplayer - Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)
- Best Adaptation - The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions / HBO)
- Most Anticipated Game - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Content Creator of the Year - Ironmouse
- Best eSports Game - Valorant (Riot Games)
- Best eSports Athlete - Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends)
- Best eSports Team - JD Gaming (League of Legends)
- Best eSports Coach - Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)
- Best eSports Event - 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Player’s Voice - Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)
I think this may be the first year where I agree with the majority of the winners. There were a few that were kind of iffy, such as Alan Wake 2 winning Best Art Direction, (Best Graphics sure, but art is separate from graphics) and Baldur's Gate 3 winning best multiplayer when it's multiplayer is just party co-op that Larian themselves said most players aren't using (instead choosing to play it as a singleplayer game). However, overall a very solid show for the actual winner choices.
Wasn't a fan of how most of the awards were just listed off rapid fire though, instead of getting proper nomination introductions and winner speeches.