Rise of the Ronin Launches March 22, 2024 for PS5 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Team Ninja announced Rise of the Ronin will launch for the PlayStation 5 on March 22, 2024.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game via PlayStation Blog below:

We’ve been hard at work since we announced this title in September last year, spurred on by the excitement that our players have voiced since then. As a title, Rise of the Ronin features a historical setting quintessential to Koei Tecmo, while brimming with Team Ninja’s own brand of action and combat. Throughout creating our biggest game to date, we have been working alongside the team at SIE to create an experience that allows players to fully embody a Ronin during the closing days of the Tokugawa Shogunate.

Japan at the end of the 19th century was characterized by the fall of the Tokugawa Shogunate, a period of oppression and stagnation. It was a time when innovators like Ryoma Sakamoto and Shoin Yoshida sought to modernize the country. The game’s Ronin protagonist will find their destiny linked to these characters (some of whom you saw in the trailer) in several different ways. Your choices will shape how your character algins or clashes with story characters and their factions.

You will explore the vast world of late-Edo period Japan by horse and glider, while battling foes using a wide range of weapons and equipment – melee weapons like swords and spears, as well as ranged weapons like firearms and thrown weapons. Also armed with a grappling rope and stealth tactics, you can expect the variety and freedom shown in our latest trailer.

In addition to our launch date, we are excited to share your options for experiencing Rise of the Ronin. Pre-orders will open on December 14, 2023 at all participating retailers, PlayStation Store, and direct.playstation.com. Pre-orders will go live at 10:00 AM local time on December 14, 2023 (10am EDT / 7am PDT in U.S.) Players who pre-order any version of Rise of the Ronin will receive an early unlock of Iga Ninja’s Katana and Armour set and an early unlock of 4 Combat Styles to help you Forge Your Fate.

Get your hands on the standard edition of Rise of the Ronin for $69.99 / £69.99/ €79.99/ ¥8,980 MSRP. There will also be a Digital Deluxe Edition of the game.

The Digital Deluxe edition of Rise of the Ronin ($79.99 / £79.99/ €89.99/ ¥9,980 MSRP) will include the game, all the pre-order incentives, as well as Iga Ninja’s Staff, Toyokuni Paired Swords, Bando Warrior Armour set and Japanese Formal Wear set.

I’m thrilled to finally be able to use this opportunity of The Game Awards to announce the game’s release date. We are releasing an exciting lineup of editions for the game with bonus content, and pre-orders will begin soon. The different editions include unique samurai and ninja-inspired content that will surely resonate with fans of Team Ninja titles. Stay tuned for further updates on the game.

