Summer Game Fest 2026 Overview - RE Veronica, FF7 Revelation, Stellar Blade, More - Article

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The main Summer Game Fest 2026 showcase, hosted by Geoff Keighley, took place earlier today and came in at two hours long. The showcase featured game announcements, trailers, interviews, and more.

Some of the highlights includes Resident Evil Code Veronica remake, Final Fantasy VII Revelation announced, Stellar Blade sequel announced, genDESIGN's gen ATLAS, two new Cuphead games, Alien: Isolation 2 trailer, Monster Hunter Wilds expansion Ascendance, Stranger Than Heaven release date, and much more.

Check out the news, announcements, and trailer from Summer Game Fest 2026 below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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