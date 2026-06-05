Summer Game Fest 2026 Overview - RE Veronica, FF7 Revelation, Stellar Blade, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 3,397 Views
The main Summer Game Fest 2026 showcase, hosted by Geoff Keighley, took place earlier today and came in at two hours long. The showcase featured game announcements, trailers, interviews, and more.
Some of the highlights includes Resident Evil Code Veronica remake, Final Fantasy VII Revelation announced, Stellar Blade sequel announced, genDESIGN's gen ATLAS, two new Cuphead games, Alien: Isolation 2 trailer, Monster Hunter Wilds expansion Ascendance, Stranger Than Heaven release date, and much more.
Check out the news, announcements, and trailer from Summer Game Fest 2026 below:
- Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Final Fantasy VII Revelation Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Shift Up Announces Stellar Blade: Blood Rain
- genDESIGN Announces gen ATLAS for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- The Wolf Among Us 2 Launches in 2027, The Wolf Among Us Remastered Releases Holiday 2026
- Monster Hunter Wilds Expansion Ascendance Announced
- Alien: Isolation 2 Gets World Premiere Trailer
- New Hand-Animated Cuphead Game and 8-Bit Platformer Mighty Cuphead Adventure Announced
- RGG's Stranger Than Heaven Launches January 15, 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- PlatinumGames and Paramount Announce Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin
- MMORPG Guild Wars 3 Announced for PS5 and PC
- Sega Announces Sonic Pico Park
- Open-World Action Adventure Game Clutch Gets New Trailer
- Assassin's Creed Creator's 1666: Amsterdam Re-Revealed
- Hot Wheels Infinite Rush Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Star Wars Zero Company Officially Launches August 27 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer Story Trailer Released
- Grounded 2 Launches for PS5 on August 11, Alongside Into the Abyss Update
- SAW: Genesis Announced for PC
- Sega and RGG Announce Virtua Fighter Crossroads
- Gundam Rogue Orbit Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- RuneScape: Dragonwilds Launches September 15 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Multiplayer Open-World Zombie Survival Game Last Harbor for PC
- Story-Driven Action Adventure Game Blood Message Gets Story Trailer
- Survival FPS HAEX Announced for PC
- That's No Moon Announces Crossfire for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Great showing!! Cuphead 2, The Mighty Cuphead Adventure, Stellar Blade: Blood Rain, and FFVII Revelation are all day one purchases for me! The Last Ronin (from PlatGames), Star Wars Zero Company, and Gundam Rogue Orbit all have my curiosity piqued.