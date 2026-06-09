Nintendo Direct Overview - Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, Kingdom Hearts IV, More - Article

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Nintendo today held its first major Nintendo Direct since September 2025. The showcase came in a little over 50 minutes long and featured over 30 games.

Some of the highlights included a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Kingdom Hearts IV, Xenoblade Genesis, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, and much more.

Check out links to the news, announcements, trailers and more from the Nintendo Direct below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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