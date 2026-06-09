Nintendo Direct Overview - Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, Kingdom Hearts IV, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 4,221 Views
Nintendo today held its first major Nintendo Direct since September 2025. The showcase came in a little over 50 minutes long and featured over 30 games.
Some of the highlights included a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Kingdom Hearts IV, Xenoblade Genesis, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, and much more.
Check out links to the news, announcements, trailers and more from the Nintendo Direct below:
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Announced for Switch 2
- Kingdom Hearts IV Confirmed for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Kingdom Hearts Collection [I ~ III] Announced for Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series
- Xenoblade Genesis Announced for Switch 2
- All 3 Main Xenoblade Chronicles Games Getting Switch 2 Editions
- Final Fantasy Resonance Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Announced for Switch 2
- Tales of Eternia Remastered Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and PC
- Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass Announced, Underwater DLC Launches in August
- Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Launches September 17 for Switch 2
- Muramasa: Revenant Blades announced for Switch 2, PS5, Switch, and PC
- Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition Coming to Switch 2 on June 23
- Stellar Blade Coming to Switch 2 Later This Year
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World Launches December 3
- One Piece: Grand Gourmet Announced for Switch 2, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android
- Big Walk Launches August 4 for Switch 2, PS5, and PC
- Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen Announced Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword Coming to Switch 2 on September 25
- Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island and Emerald Rush DLC Adds Limited-Time Mario Content
- DK Challenge is a Limited Time Challenge Event Out Today on Switch 2
- The Duskbloods Closed Network Test Set for Summer 2026
- Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & the Guide of Memories Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Deltarune Chapter 5 Launches June 24 for Switch 2, PS5, Switch, PS4, and PC
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Launches November 12 for Switch 2
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Many will disagree, but...
From the "big 3" (Nintendo, Playstation and Xbox), this was the weakest show.
i don't think people disagree, Nintendo's stock just got HAMMERED in Japan this morning
down over 7 percent, Sony and Microsoft are fine
Good Show... not Great
Doesn't hit the highs of the other shows for me (REVeronica/FF7, Gears EDay/Halo, Wolverine)
Zelda could have been that but no gameplay was a big WTF moment for me...
Nintendo is already off to great start with MKW, Tomadachi Life, Pokemon ZA, and Pokopia. They don't need the big guns yet.
Like any showcase, If it has games you want, then it's great. If not, then it sucks.
People would prefer mk8 with a 120 fps patch. Mkw is not a good racing game.
I know, all the top selling games from Nintendo are bad games.
? Would you prefer Mario Kart 8 with an FPS and resolution patch or MKW? That's the point. You didn't reply to what I said at all. A total non sequitur....
Sales say they prefer MKW.
MKW is a pack in game, you know that, you are being disingenuous.
Also I asked what you want. What if you had a choice? MK8 isn't selling because they didn't release a patch for 120fps and 4k.
You are comparing the sales of a 10 year old game without a patch versus a packin game with the largest discount (ie the cheapest Switch 2 game you can buy).
You're being disingenuous as there is an option to buy the console without the game. This isn't a Wii Sports situation.
That 13 year old game which came out for WiiU has sold over 70 million copies on Switch1 alone. MKW sold 14 million units 6 months ago and is the top selling game for Switch 2 long after the bundle sale ended.
Just say you don't like it and move on.
i actually like MKW, the problem is it is a bad racing game and needs to be fixed, but they just went AWOL and failed to patch the game properly....
why can't I play 3 round races against people, choose the 10 best areas
add the original tracks.... there are hardly any tracks
the mechanics are fine, the GAME itself is the problem, you can't RACE anyone
Just say you don't like it and move on.
I did, and everything you said was false like sales were somehow good for MKW except nobody is buying it.... it is a pack in or it wouldn't be selling at all
Sure buddy, forget the fact of it still being in top 10 seller lists months after the bundle sale ended.
It's clear you're here to troll, rage bait, and be a keyboard warrior so I'll let you have the last word and think you accomplished something.
I'd say the opposite. HW sales have been fine but not great after the record breaking launch because the library got off to a poor start the first year (and the bad pricing).
Nintendo needs to bring out the big guns to turn things around and get people interested again. Pokopia surprisingly helped save the first few months of 2026 from looking real bad for Nintendo, just as decent December sales did for the second half of last year. And the Japan price rise is gonna make the May numbers look good, but that's only because they are hurting their long term sales with price raises.
This is absolutely the time to bring out big guns, or at least show they've still got big guns. Especially with prices rising even higher this year. But, I think this Direct does show for the first time that Nintendo isn't completely sitting on their hands and turning people off this gen. They've got stuff coming, they just botched the launch year and somehow weren't ready for the Switch 2 despite having so many years to prepare. I think by a year from now we'll be able to say the S2 library is actually somewhat decent for being 2 years in, with perhaps one must-have game (OoT Remake), and presumably a second must-have game (3D Mario) announced by then.
Switch2 is tracking ahead of Switch1 right now so I suppose Switch1 sales year one weren't great either despite having a groundbreaking Zelda game at launch and new 3D Mario game a few months later.
Why would the price hike hurt only Nintendo when everyone is raising prices(why is everyone acting like Nintendo is the only one raising prices and acting like the GPU epidemic isn't affecting everyone)? Nintendo struggled through December due to the PS5 being arguably the most powerful console on the market and definitively the cheapest console on the market at $400 through the holiday(same price as a switch1 that went up $50).
Everyone is going to sell less product, not just Nintendo.
The list is good, but the progress of the Direct was so annoying, showing irrelevant games in far too much detail, almost like tutorials.
(And Expedition 33 will never be released on Switch.)
Which is what Nintendo has done for just about every direct they've ever had.
If the Ocarina of Time hadn't been leaked, people would have lost their minds at the end of this direct. This goes to show how leaks are harmful to the companies
I don't agree. Check out how awesome the trailer for Twilight Princess Dusklight is compared to this. They didn't show anything at all. Link sleeping. Also treated the audience like babies "there once was a boy that had no fairy...."
Check this out. And believe me the game has improved so much in the last month it is insanely better than even this shows.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9fQ4ZB-wvk
What’s your best of show? As far as what I’ll enjoy playing the most? Xenoblade chronicles switch 2 edition and the rest of the trilogy. I already bought X and didn’t like it but I really love the other 3 games.
Take what you can get :)
Check out Nintendo stock this morning. Getting crushed -7 percent. Ouch.
They messed up. They probably got the message.
I personally hope they release a small home console that can play this new Zelda game at 60fps. I'm not buying another 30fps Zelda.
What I mean is for example the PC port of Twilight Princess looks nicer graphically than the games they showed off today. Target your hardware properly and you get Mass Effect Legendary and Twilight Princess Dusklight or Ori. I was shocked today.
I'm not ever buying another game that runs at 30fps, that's for starters.
Imagine what the wizards that made Wave Race for Gamecube could do with the Switch 2? Didn't see any evidence of any skill at Nintendo today, they all retired I guess, or targeting the wrong visuals for the hardware.
BS- it absolutely does NOT!!!I have a PC and played the twilight princess port on my 17-inch ASUS ROG- it looks like anPC port of a Gamecube game with higher resolution. Looks NO where good as any XC2, 3, and especially the new Genesis game.
I am playing Twilight Princess on a 42" OLED with the 4k texture pack at 165 fps. It looks amazing. Not sure what you are saying.
Did you get the 4k texture pack installed? Are you playing it on an equivalent screen (don't play your Switch 2 game on a large screen OLED and then play TP on a laptop screen....)
Why are you comparing a port to a platform with no hardware limitations to games that have to target a handheld system with limitations such as battery life?
Twilight Princess on PC requires Wii level performance, it runs on a potato
seriously your comment is strange.... it is good because people put in effort, textures and gameplay and fixes, it doesn't require a fast GPU, you can play it with your iGPU
Doesn't refute the point I made. You're comparing a platform with no hardware limitations to one that has plenty. You can make it look better than the Wii on Switch1 or 2 but not better than a platform with no hardware limits or bottlenecks.
it does refute your non sequitur to platform arguments, you said "why compare platforms"
i'm not comparing them
the hardware isn't a limitation, the developers are, the Dusklight developers care more than Nintendo
What Nintendo should be doing is releasing games that target the visual style of high resolution and high frame rate versions of what we got on the Gamecube and PS3 etc. What I mean is even the new games should look like Mass Effect Legendary Edition for the graphics.
Think Mass Effect and God of War 3 and Final Fantasy X. All of those games could reach incredible heights with the current hardware.
Instead we are getting zero effort ports (like the zero effort FFX port). New games are targeting visuals that run at the lowest settings and sometimes sub 30 fps. The new Fire Emblem game looked rough.
I don't get it, what is Nintendo doing. Imagine God of War 3 with enhanced visuals running high resolution and high frame rate. Switch 2 is capable.
Instead I felt like most of the games were budget Unreal slop. Even Nintendo titles. Even the anime games are just throwing together discordant visual styles. Anime slop lmao.
Wow that was insanely bad. One of the worst Directs ever?
Shocking.
Geoff Keighley on the other hand had his best show ever imo.
Guess I might sell my Switch 2 after all.
The 2 biggest games of the SGF are coming to Switch 2 on day 1. What are you talking about?
i was comparing the direct versus the other shows, why are you talking about the other direct to support the idea that the nintendo direct was a good show....
That's funny I felt the opposite, granted I didn't watch the Direct itself, I just checked out some of the individual trailers. I've had absolutely zero interest in the Switch 2 since the April 2025 reveal, but to me this was the first sign of life I've seen at Nintendo this gen.
Not that the games are necessarily amazing, but I feel for the first time that there are actually games coming to the Switch 2 and it'll eventually have a decent library. I'll still be holding off on even considering a purchase for a couple more years though as Nintendo still has a long way to go to repair this gen.
i think some of the trailers were good, the direct was actually a classic case of being less than its parts :)
Xbox Showcase - 9/10
State of Play - 8/10
Nintendo Direct - 6.5/10
It was great to see the solid 3rd party support for Switch 2 but Nintendo always ruin the momentum of their shows with C-List 3rd party and indie looking games such as farming sims and rhythm games that should be kept for a partner showcase or Nintendo Today announcements.
It was disappointing not to see Duskbloods or Zelda gameplay footage as well. I know theyre probably saving it for a September Direct but after waiting so long for a general Direct i really feel we they couldve given us a little more. Even if it was a 20 second clip of gameplay for each that wouldve elevated the show.
Kingdom Hearts 4 is not C-List 3rd party.
I rate:
State of Play - 9/10
Nintendo Direct 8/10
Xbox Showcase 7/10
State of Play was great. Love God of War and thats the highlight of the summer shows for me.
Nintendo had a great show. Missing real gameplay for the biggest announcements and a lot of Good third party support but mostly for older titles that play better on Xbox or PS5.
Xbox Showcase had a lot but everything I am interested in is coming out on PS5 as well, save for Clockwork Revolution and I need to see more or that. Also, I have UE5 fatigue. And all there games are UE5 now. Everything looks to samey.
Fire Emblem Fortunes Weave looks just as good IF not better than the new Persona Games.
Xenoblade will be expansive and epic as all Monolithsoft RPG's are
OOT looks to have the fidelity on par with the likes FFVII remake, and im pretty sure the cope will be bigger than the original.
Duskbloods still promised for this year.
Plus a lot of time to allow third party games to thrive. Lords of the Fallen 2, Kingdom Hearts IV, and new HD-2D Final Fantasy, and more. There will be plenty to play. A VERY solid direct!
Is Fire Emblem Fortunes Weave 60fps or 30fps? If 30fps it is not good. They were not clear it looked slow to me.
At least it wasn't as bad as Sony's. I legit can't remember anything from it. This at least gave me Xenoblade. Muramasa and portable Space marine II.
Yeah this Direct was definitely for Switch 2-only players to prove that the console will be an incredibly competent third-party machine this generation, which is awesome to see, but little in the way of exciting things to see from a first-party perspective.
Fire Emblem looks good, not a Xenoblade fan but great to see all the previous games have Switch 2 editions and a new game to look forward to, Ocarina of Time/Duskbloods were just there. Awesome that OoT remake is confirmed but no gameplay whatsoever???? DK challenge looks like it could be fun to play all the previous games. Just not as exciting of a first-party presence as I was hoping for since they skipped the Spring Direct.
OOT remake confirm the art style is very ambitious, and will have detailed graphics on Par with the likes of FFVII Remake.
I certainly hope so, but I'm pretty sure that was just a CGI cutscene we saw. I REALLY wanna see more, but it looks like we'll have to wait for the usual September Direct. Probably gonna be November/December release.
that's an interesting point. When I watched it I was thinking damn they are going full cutting edge graphics with the remake as opposed to the stylized Switch Zelda games. I guess it's possible that's just CGI scene but i feel like in this day and age it's really awkward if a game's cut scene art doesn't match up fairly well with the in-game graphics. Like this isn't the PS1/PS2 days anymore when in-game and CGI were worlds apart. But anyway we'll find out whenever a trailer drops.