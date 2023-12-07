Ready or Not Leaves Early Access on December 13 - News

Developer VOID Interactive announced the tactical first-person shooter, Ready or Not, will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam on December 13 for $49.99 / €49.99 / £44.99.

"From the beginning, we always envisioned Ready or Not to tackle realistic cases," said VOID Interactive chief operating officer and lead developer Stirling Rank. "We haven’t shied away from designing missions that paint a vivid reality of [the worst of] what SWAT forces deal with. If you are looking for an intense gaming experience, that challenges you on the world you know—Ready or Not will offer an unforgettable playthrough."

VOID Interactive CEO Julio Rodriguez added, "Ready or Not is already a fantastic tactical first-person shooter, building out an extensive fanbase from our release into Steam Early Access. With Ready or Not approaching 1.0 release, the team has brought to audiences an incredibly meaningful new franchise to the FPS genre, that satisfies a player-driven need for realistic and immersive gameplay."

Read details on the game below:

Leaving Early Access with a massive 1.0 update, players will be able to dive deep into the immersive single-player campaign—Commander Mode. The 1.0 release update significantly expands the number of missions, completely overhauls prior missions, and offers much more additional content, customizations, and quality of life improvements.

In Ready or Not, players take on the role of a Los Suenos Police Department SWAT commander dispatched to defuse various high-risk scenarios including hostage situations, active bomb threats, barricaded suspects, and more.

At launch, Ready or Not features:

Commander Mode: A full, immersive single-player mode offering an insight into the high-stakes reality of SWAT officers.

18 single-player or online cooperative missions with up to five players, from hostage situations to bomb threats and more.

Dozens of options to customize a player's entire SWAT team including armor, weapons, apparel, and more.

Immersive tactical gameplay, full flexibility of approach, and authentic equipment that SWAT teams utilize in the field.

