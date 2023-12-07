The Outlast Trials Releases March 5, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Red Barrels announced the co-operative survival horror game, The Outlast Trials, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 5, 2024 for $39.99 for the Standard Edition and $49.99 for the Deluxe Edition.

The game first released in Early Access for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in May 2023.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

ed Barrels invites you to experience mind-numbing terror, this time with friends. Whether you go through the trials alone or in teams, if you survive long enough and complete the therapy, Murkoff will happily let you leave… but will you be the same?

Story

Set in the era of the Cold War, human guinea pigs are involuntarily recruited by the good folks at the Murkoff Corporation to test advanced methods of brainwashing and mind control. In a world of distrust, fear, and violence, your morals will be challenged, your endurance tested, and your sanity crushed. All in the name of progress, science, and profit.

Features:

Survive: Solo or Cooperative – You’re all prisoners of Murkoff trapped inside their facility. You can choose to complete the trials by yourself or you can tackle them in a team of two, three, or four players.

– You’re all prisoners of Murkoff trapped inside their facility. You can choose to complete the trials by yourself or you can tackle them in a team of two, three, or four players. Hide or Flight – In pure Outlast fashion, the core gameplay involves avoiding enemies, hiding from them, and trying to run away. Murkoff will provide tools you can use to increase your stealth capabilities, create opportunities to flee, slow down enemies, and more. However, you will have to earn those tools and work hard to improve them.

– In pure Outlast fashion, the core gameplay involves avoiding enemies, hiding from them, and trying to run away. Murkoff will provide tools you can use to increase your stealth capabilities, create opportunities to flee, slow down enemies, and more. However, you will have to earn those tools and work hard to improve them. Character Customization – Choose your tools, upgrades, and perks to fit your playstyle. Customize and create your own trial patient. Your cell is your home while you complete the therapy, you can decorate it however you wish.

– Choose your tools, upgrades, and perks to fit your playstyle. Customize and create your own trial patient. Your cell is your home while you complete the therapy, you can decorate it however you wish. Investigate – You’ve been abducted by the Murkoff Corporation to undergo unethical experiments that will modify your psyche and behavior throughout the Trials. Collect documents and items that will help prove Murkoff’s malpractice against its patients.

