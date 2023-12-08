Hideo Kojima and Xbox Game Studios Announce OD - News

Hideo Kojima, Jordan Peele, developer Kojima Productions, and publisher Xbox Game Studios at The Game Awards 2023 have announced OD.

"We are working with Xbox Game Studios and their cloud gaming technology to take on the challenge of creating a very unique, immersive, and totally new style of game—or rather, a new form of media," said Kojima Productions game creator and founder Hideo Kojima.

A Hideo Kojima game, OD explores the concept of testing your fear threshold, and what it means to OD on fear – while blurring the boundaries of gaming and film. The new teaser for OD also reveals Sophia Lillis (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Hunter Schaffer (Euphoria) and Udo Kier (Flesh for Frankenstein), who will play the lead roles in the upcoming project.

