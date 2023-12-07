Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Gets The Game Awards 2023 Trailer - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Ninja Theory have released a new trailer for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

The sequel to the award winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, sees Senua return in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass 2024.

