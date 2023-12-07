Third-Person Action Adventure Game Usual June announced for PC - News

Finji has announced third-person action adventure game, Usual June, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

It was supposed to be a quiet summer break: working odd jobs, hanging out with her new friends, and talking to ghosts. Instead, June is investigating Fen Harbor’s darkest secrets, fighting spectral creatures, and canceling a space-time cataclysm before existence itself breaks down and everything goes quiet forever.

Follow June and her new besties (alive and dead) as they investigate the town’s century-spanning secret history, explore a shattered multi-dimensional continuum, chill at the cemetery, defend themselves against massive monsters from beyond the pale, and deflect their parents’ questions about what they’re doing after they graduate.

Usual June is a third-person action adventure game with frantic, flexible combat, a witty cast, and an original conspiracy story that is equal parts terrifying, funny, and sweet.

