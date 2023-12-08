The First Descendant Arrives in Summer 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 75 Views

by, posted 24 minutes ago

Publisher Nexon and developer Nexon Games announced the free-to-play cooperative looter shooter, The First Descendant, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Summer 2024.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

his new cinematic trailer for The First Descendant, created in Unreal Engine 5.2, features Descendants Valby, Viessa and a mysterious new face. Encouraged by her allies, Valby accepts her calling as a Descendant and prepares with her team for a sudden face-off against two monstrous Colossi threatening Ingris, their home. The trailer highlights the significance of cooperative gameplay and encourages players to be amongst the first to rise to the occasion in Summer 2024.

The First Descendant recently held a Crossplay Open Beta, which amassed nearly 2 million participants from over 200 countries. Following the Beta, the development team decided to launch in 2024 to provide a host of top-requested enhancements, including higher mission variety, more content in the fields, cleaner user experience and interface, and even further optimized graphics.

In a recent Dev Note, game producer Lee Beom-jun highlighted some key updates and features players can expect at launch, such as better co-op play, matchmaking support for dungeon missions, and generally improved missions and fields. Loadouts for weapon and module presets are also being added to the game, as they’ve been a frequent request from both console and PC players. To see Beom-jun’s full update on players’ feedback, check out the entire Dev Note Vol. 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles