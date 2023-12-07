Arknights: Endfield Headed to PS5, PC, iOS, and Android - News

Publisher GRYPHLINE and developer Mountain Contour have announced Arknights: Endfield will launch for the PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android.

A technical test for PC will start on January 11, 2024. You can sign up here.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the technical test below:

International Technical Test

International players who participate in the upcoming technical test will discover the world of Talos-II and meet the cast of characters featured in Arknights: Endfield. Step into the role of the Endministrator, lead a crew of nine playable characters, confront hostiles with the game’s real-time combat system, explore the tech tree of Endfield Industries, and more.

GRYPHLINE is also happy to confirm that Arknights: Endfield‘s factory system will be available during the test period. The feature which was a fan-favorite during the recent technical test held in China, allows players to strategically place factory buildings, connecting them to form automated production lines that produce resources and manufacture products that can give players an edge in battle. In addition, this robust system offers new choices and possibilities for players, allowing them to modify in-game terrain and environments – and impact the world of Talos-II outside of combat.

How to Sign-Up

The Arknights: Endfield international technical test is exclusive to Windows PC and will include an English user interface and voice-over by default with the option to select Mandarin or Japanese audio. To register for an opportunity to join the international technical test visit the official website, click on “Sign Up,” and complete the survey starting December 7 at 4:30 p.m. PT / Dec 8 at 12:30 a.m. GMT through December 23 at 7:59 p.m. PT / December 24 at 11:59 GMT. Players accepted to the technical test can embark on their journey as Endministrator on January 11, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. PT / January 12, 2024 at 3 a.m. UTC.

Recommended Specifications

To ensure the best experience, GRYPHLINE suggests the following minimum and recommended PC specifications:

System: Windows 10 64-bit or higher

Windows 10 64-bit or higher CPU: Recommended: Intel Core i5-10600K or equivalent, or better CPUs Minimum: Intel Core i5-9400F

GPU: Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER or equivalent, or better GPUs Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

VRAM: 6GB or higher

6GB or higher RAM: 16GB or higher

16GB or higher Storage: 40GB free space or higher

