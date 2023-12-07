Bethesda and Arkane Lyon Announce Marvel's Blade - News

Bethesda Softworks, Arkane Studios Lyon, Marvel Games have announced mature, single-player, third-person game, Marvel's Blade. Platforms and a release date were not revealed.

"In honor of Blade‘s 50th anniversary, we have found the perfect match for the Daywalker in Arkane Lyon, a studio of uncompromising artists who continually push the boundaries of game design and innovation," said Marvel Games vice president and creative director Bill Rosemann. "In addition to their award-winning talent, it’s their personal passion and bold vision for our half-human, half-vampire iconoclast that makes this collaboration a perfect fit."

Arkane Studios Lyon game director Dinga Bakaba added, "As a kid of mixed origins, I felt a special connection to Blade—a hero with a dual heritage himself. The opportunity to put our spin on this character is a dream of mine and a challenge that our team embraces with a passion. We couldn’t be happier to put players in Blade’s boots, as he becomes the champion of my hometown of Paris, one stake at a time."

Arkane Studios Lyon co-creative and art director Sebastien Mitton said, "From his trench coat to his iconic sunglasses, Blade is a slick, stylish, and driven character. This project is the perfect opportunity to push Arkane’s art style into an even more modern and bold territory. The essence of our work lives at the junction of impactful ideas and innovative know-how."

In Marvel’s Blade, Eric Brooks is the legendary Daywalker, half-man, half-vampire torn between the warm society of the living and the rushing power of the undead. From Bethesda and Arkane Lyon, the studio that brought you Dishonored and DEATHLOOP, Marvel’s Blade is a mature, single-player, third-person game set in the heart of Paris, now in development in collaboration with Marvel Games.

