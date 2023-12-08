Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Releases September 9, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive announced Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 9, 2024.

The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you.

Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor’s warriors. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes.

Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity.

Heed the call of battle. For there is only war.

