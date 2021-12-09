Here is What Went Down at The Game Awards 2021 - Winners, Announcements, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 479 Views
The Game Awards 2021 main show was three hours in length and saw many games announced, along with trailers for previously announced titles.
Check out links to the news and announcements from the The Game Awards 2021 below:
- Alan Wake 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC, to Launch in 2023
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Gameplay Reveal Released
- Live-Action Halo TV Series Gets First Official Trailer
- The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience Out Now for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Free-to-Play Coop Action Shooter ARC Raiders Arrives in 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Elden Ring Gets New Story Trailer
- Star Trek: Resurgence Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC
- CrossfireX Launches February 10, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Tchia Arrives in Spring 2022 for PS5, PS4, and PC
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Gets New Story Trailer
- Saints Row Reboot Gets The Game Awards 2021 Gameplay Trailer
- Forspoken Arrives May 24, 2022 for PS5 and PC
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Gets First Look at Gameplay
- Horizon Forbidden West The Game Awards 2021 Trailer Released
- Cuphead The Delicious Last Course DLC Arrives June 30, 2022
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gets Cinematic Trailer
- Inflexion Games Announces Nightingale
- Sonic Frontiers Arrives in Holiday 2022 for Consoles and PC
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Gets Official Trailer
- Silent Hill Creator Announces Slitterhead
- Xbox Game Pass for PC Rebranded as PC Game Pass
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Headed to PC Next Week
- Monolith Announces Wonder Woman Game
- Lost Ark Arrives in the West on February 11, 2022
- Quantic Dream Announces Star Wars Eclipse
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Headed to Switch, PS4, and PC on March 17, 2022
- Evil West Gets Gameplay Reveal Trailer
- Babylon's Fall Arrives March 3, 2022 for PS5, PS4, and PC
- Sumo Announces Asymmetrical Horror Game The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- Homeworld 3 Launches in Q4 2022, Gameplay First Look Trailer Released
- Tunic Arrives for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16, 2022
Here is the list of winners for The Game Awards 2021:
Game of the Year
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two - Winner
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop - Winner
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I had a choice. Take a long nap or watch the TGAs. I chose the latter. Big mistake. Huge. Should have taken the nap.
It takes Two winning is without question the surprise of the show. Good for the team behind it but even I have some questions about the authenticity of that decision.
That being said it wasn't the best VGA but it was a huge improvement over last years rendition. That goes without saying considering last year show was probably the worst in its entire history.
I did feel certain things were really being pushed hard (VR, Occulus rift, metaverse, certain ideological agendas, etc...) but overall it was a step up from last years showing.
The trailers were widespread and diverse and many of the games we had known about from past premiers got more of a chance to really shine so that was nice. There were also some surprises sprinkled throughout that really helped elevate the show (Wonder Woman, Alan Wake 2, etc...)
Perhaps things in the world will be back to normal next year and gaming studios will have more to show for 2022's rendition. Overall a solid C+ from me and possibly a stepping stone toward a much better rendition in 2022.
Oh, and I can't believe I sat through 3 hours of all of that, lol. Then again, I have no life. 😐
-VIDEOGAME PASSING GRADE NINJA APPROVED-
Honestly i really enjoyed the show. Was a bit long from too many announcements, but awards, orchestra, small sketches, movie trailers were really well put togheter. It is really impressive to see how far the show as come and nice to see the industry getting more refined. This show is thriving in an era of award shows dying on Network television with decade of experience.
I do feel like Nintendo dropped the ball big time, but otherwise, i am happy i tuned in.
It takes two is a refreshing Goty and it is the best year for a smaller title to win.
Excited for next year.
It was pretty boring honestly. I mean, the Game Awards kinda made it a novelty by now, but this year definitely felt more boring to me. I think it's too much time dedicated to samey-looking game trailers and ads, and not enough time with awards and actual people. We only see Geoff and the occasional person here and there getting to talk for like 1 minute at most. Many of them even calling that out this year with how little time they had to talk, hell even Josef Fares had to rush out a speech after winning game of the year.
Also not a fan of certain categories getting pushed aside and dealt with in seconds, it's really disheartening as a composer to see the soundtrack category being treated like that (never mind it being won by a remake, again).
And don't get me started on movie trailers and celebrity actors everywhere. The Game Awards were always kinda prone to bootlicking the film industry, but this year felt particularly worse.
Anyways, I'm happy with Dread and GotG winning an award each.