Here is What Went Down at The Game Awards 2021 - Winners, Announcements, More - Article

/ 479 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Game Awards 2021 main show was three hours in length and saw many games announced, along with trailers for previously announced titles.

Check out links to the news and announcements from the The Game Awards 2021 below:

Here is the list of winners for The Game Awards 2021:

Game of the Year

Deathloop

It Takes Two - Winner

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

Deathloop - Winner

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Narrative Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Winner

Psychonauts 2 Best Art Direction Deathloop - Winner

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape Best Score/Music Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 - Winner

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape Best Audio Design Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5 - Winner

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal Best Performance Erika Mori, Life is Strange

Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village - Winner

Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop Games for Impact Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors - Winner

No Longer Home Best Community Support Apex Legends: Escape

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Final Fantasy XIV Online - Winner

Fortnite

No Man's Sky Best VR/AR Game Hitman III

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 - Winner

Sniper Elite VR Innovation in Accessibility Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5 - Winner

- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown Best Action Game Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal - Winner Best Action/Adventure Game Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread - Winner

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2 Best RPG Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise - Winner Best Fighting Game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear -Strive- - Winner

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Best Family Game It Takes Two - Winner

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together! Best Sports/Racing Game F1 2021

Fifa 22

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Forza Horizon 5 - Winner

Riders Republic Best SIM/Strategy Game Age of Empires IV - Winner

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator Best Multiplayer Game Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two - Winner

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim Content Creator of the Year Dream - Winner

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg Best Esports Athlete Chris "Simp" Lehr

Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev - Winner

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo Best Esports Coach Airat "Silent" Gaziev

Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

James "Crowder" Crowder

Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun - Winner Best Esports Event The International 2021

2021 League of Legends World Championship - Winner

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 Best Esports Game Call of Duty

CS:GO

DOTA2

League of Legends - Winner

Valorant Best Esports Team Atlanta FaZe, Call of Duty

DWG KIA, League of Legends

Natus Vincere, CS:GO - Winner

Team Spirit, DOTA2

Sentinels, Valorant Most Anticipated Game Elden Ring - Winner

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles