Here is What Went Down at The Game Awards 2021 - Winners, Announcements, More

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 479 Views

The Game Awards 2021 main show was three hours in length and saw many games announced, along with trailers for previously announced titles. 

Check out links to the news and announcements from the The Game Awards 2021 below:

Here is the list of winners for The Game Awards 2021:

Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two - Winner
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

  • Deathloop - Winner
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Leynos (2 hours ago)

I had a choice. Take a long nap or watch the TGAs. I chose the latter. Big mistake. Huge. Should have taken the nap.

thevideogameninja (1 hour ago)

It takes Two winning is without question the surprise of the show. Good for the team behind it but even I have some questions about the authenticity of that decision.

That being said it wasn't the best VGA but it was a huge improvement over last years rendition. That goes without saying considering last year show was probably the worst in its entire history.

I did feel certain things were really being pushed hard (VR, Occulus rift, metaverse, certain ideological agendas, etc...) but overall it was a step up from last years showing.

The trailers were widespread and diverse and many of the games we had known about from past premiers got more of a chance to really shine so that was nice. There were also some surprises sprinkled throughout that really helped elevate the show (Wonder Woman, Alan Wake 2, etc...)

Perhaps things in the world will be back to normal next year and gaming studios will have more to show for 2022's rendition. Overall a solid C+ from me and possibly a stepping stone toward a much better rendition in 2022.

Oh, and I can't believe I sat through 3 hours of all of that, lol. Then again, I have no life. 😐

-VIDEOGAME PASSING GRADE NINJA APPROVED-

xMetroid (2 hours ago)

Honestly i really enjoyed the show. Was a bit long from too many announcements, but awards, orchestra, small sketches, movie trailers were really well put togheter. It is really impressive to see how far the show as come and nice to see the industry getting more refined. This show is thriving in an era of award shows dying on Network television with decade of experience.
I do feel like Nintendo dropped the ball big time, but otherwise, i am happy i tuned in.
It takes two is a refreshing Goty and it is the best year for a smaller title to win.
Excited for next year.

trunkswd xMetroid (2 hours ago)

I agree it was too long. 2 hours would have been a better length. Otherwise it was decent enough and IMO better than the Oscars.

mZuzek (1 hour ago)

It was pretty boring honestly. I mean, the Game Awards kinda made it a novelty by now, but this year definitely felt more boring to me. I think it's too much time dedicated to samey-looking game trailers and ads, and not enough time with awards and actual people. We only see Geoff and the occasional person here and there getting to talk for like 1 minute at most. Many of them even calling that out this year with how little time they had to talk, hell even Josef Fares had to rush out a speech after winning game of the year.

Also not a fan of certain categories getting pushed aside and dealt with in seconds, it's really disheartening as a composer to see the soundtrack category being treated like that (never mind it being won by a remake, again).

And don't get me started on movie trailers and celebrity actors everywhere. The Game Awards were always kinda prone to bootlicking the film industry, but this year felt particularly worse.

Anyways, I'm happy with Dread and GotG winning an award each.

