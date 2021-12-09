Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Gets First Look at Gameplay - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Rocksteady Studios during The Game Awards 2021 debuted the first look at gameplay for the upcoming third-person shooter action adventure game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

View the "Flash and Burn" gameplay trailer below:

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2022.

