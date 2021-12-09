Quantic Dream Announces Star Wars Eclipse - News

posted 1 hour ago

Developer Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games have announced Star Wars Eclipse during The Game Awards. It is an action adventure game set in the High Republic era.

View the cinematic reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Star Wars Eclipse is the first video game to be set in an uncharted region of the Outer Rim during The High Republic era, known as the golden age of the Jedi. The game will build upon Quantic Dream’s expertise in delivering deeply branching narratives and will go beyond their already established acclaim. Player’s choices will be at the heart of the experience, as every decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story.

Crafted by a diverse team of writers, game creators, and interactive storytelling experts, all with a deep affinity for the Star Wars franchise, Star Wars Eclipse will feature new places to explore through untold stories with unique characters, each with their own path, abilities, and roles to play.

Star Wars Eclipse is currently in early development in Paris, France, and Montreal, Canada and will be published globally by Quantic Dream. The team is recruiting in both locations for top talents in the world to work on this exciting new project.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

