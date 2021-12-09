Cuphead The Delicious Last Course DLC Arrives June 30, 2022 - News

Developer Studio MDHR announced The Delicious Last Course DLC for Cuphead will launch on June 30, 2022.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Another helping of classic Cuphead action awaits you in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course! Brothers Cuphead and Mugman are joined by the clever, adventurous Ms. Chalice for a rollicking adventure on a previously undiscovered Inkwell Isle! With the aid of new weapons, magical charms, and Ms. Chalice’s unique abilities, players will take on a new cast of fearsome, larger than life bosses to assist the jolly Chef Saltbaker in Cuphead‘s final challenging quest! For all those with an appetite for adventure, be ready to set sail for D.L.C. Isle when “The Delicious Last Course” launches.

