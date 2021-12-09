Xbox Game Pass for PC Rebranded as PC Game Pass - News

Microsoft during The Game Awards 2021 announced Xbox Game Pass for PC has been rebranded to PC Game Pass.

Previously the three Game Pass subscription options were called Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. PC Game Pass is an easier to understand name.

We heard a rumor that we’re changing our logo and name. the rumor is true — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) December 10, 2021

Microsoft also listed some upcoming games coming to PC Game Pass on day one:

Total War: WARHAMMER III

Redfall

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Atomic Heart

Slime Rancher 2

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Starfield

Pupperazzi

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Replaced

Somerville

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Scorn

Here are new titles arriving in the future:

Sniper Elite 5

Pigeon Simulator

Trek to Yomi

Unannounced game from Hugecalf Studios

