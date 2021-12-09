Xbox Game Pass for PC Rebranded as PC Game Pass - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 32 minutes ago / 147 Views
Microsoft during The Game Awards 2021 announced Xbox Game Pass for PC has been rebranded to PC Game Pass.
Previously the three Game Pass subscription options were called Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. PC Game Pass is an easier to understand name.
We heard a rumor that we’re changing our logo and name. the rumor is true— PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) December 10, 2021
Microsoft also listed some upcoming games coming to PC Game Pass on day one:
- Total War: WARHAMMER III
- Redfall
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
- Atomic Heart
- Slime Rancher 2
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Starfield
- Pupperazzi
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Replaced
- Somerville
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Scorn
Here are new titles arriving in the future:
- Sniper Elite 5
- Pigeon Simulator
- Trek to Yomi
- Unannounced game from Hugecalf Studios
Thanks, The Verge.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Good move. People take PC more seriously as a concept than xbox.
It is. I have friends that had no idea Game Pass was also on PC... I had to show them before they realized how good it was cause they did not even know it existed before. So yah, good move.