Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is 'Coming Soon' to Steam - News

Publisher Argonaut Games and developers Titanium Studios and Big Boat Interactive announced the PC version of the remaster of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos will be "coming soon" to Steam.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via GOG on April 2.

Croc’s back and he’s still got the moves!

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is the heartwarming journey of an endearing, humble little crocodile equipped with only his iconic backpack and a wiggly butt as he platforms his way across a series of unique worlds by running, jumping, climbing, swimming, and tail spinning on his quest to rescue his adopted family of Gobbos from the grasp of the evil sorcerer Baron Dante and his impish Dantini hordes.

With its broad appeal and groundbreaking creativity, the original game quickly became a multi-million selling platforming classic, and while the Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster delivers an authentic gameplay experience that transports players back to the golden age of gaming, it also introduces a roster of modern updates including enhanced high-definition graphics, modern control mechanics with an updated camera, and retro video modes to recreate the gaming experience that charmed us in the 1990s.

Dive into a beautifully recreated world filled with vibrant colors, captivating landscapes, and playful challenges which will ignite your imagination. The Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster offers an authentic blend of nostalgia and modern gameplay, ensuring a gaming experience that pays homage to the original while inviting a new generation to discover its timeless magic.

The game features 45 levels packed with enemies and bosses, spread across five different worlds including volcanoes, ice glaciers, underwater caves, and even more.

The Crocipedia

With the cooperation of many of the original team members, Argonaut Games spent over a year tracking down a treasure trove of long-lost development materials in order to create a painstakingly curated digital museum featuring concept character and level designs, animation tests, game design documents, rare promotional merchandise, pre-release mixes of the iconic Croc: Legend of the Gobbos soundtrack, and also created a series of documentary interviews with many of the contributors to Croc: Legend of the Gobbos‘ development. The Crocipedia is the perfect way for superfans and game historians alike to take a deep dive into the creative process behind the game and uncover the stories that helped shape Croc’s journey to become a gaming Legend.

