Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Headed to PC Next Week

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch for PC via Epic Games Store on December 16.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5 on June 10.

View the PC announcement trailer below:

Read the description to the trailer below:

Battle through Midgar with Cloud and Avalanche in FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE, coming to the Epic Games Store on December 16, 2021. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE is a visually enhanced edition of the critically acclaimed and award winning game, featuring a brand-new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character, and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy.

In FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra corporation to steal a powerful materia and restore glory to her homeland. Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions. This adventure brings new perspective to the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE story that cannot be missed.

