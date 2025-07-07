Square Enix Releases Final Fantasy IX 25th Anniversary Special Movie, Sales Top 8.9 Million Units - News

Square Enix has released a special movie celebrating the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy IX.

The description to the video reveals Final Fantasy IX has sold over 8.9 million physical and digital copies worldwide over the last 25 years.

"Released in 2000, the ninth entry in the Final Fantasy series has sold over 8.9 million physical and digital copies worldwide," reads the description.

"In a world reminiscent of a picture book, this sweeping narrative depicts the journey of those searching for a place to call home. The theme of returning to one’s roots was the driving force behind this title. Together, Zidane the thief, Princess Garnet, and Vivi the black mage, each with their own hopes and dreams, embark on an epic adventure, drawn ever by the light of the crystal."

Final Fantasy IX released for the PlayStation in Japan on July 7, 2000, in North America on November 14, 2000, and in Europe on February 16, 2001.

