Silent Hill Creator Announces Slitterhead - News

/ 114 Views

by, posted 28 minutes ago

Bokeh Game Studio during The Game Awards 2021 announced horror game, Slitterhead.

The studio was founded by the creator of Silent Hill, Siren, and Gravity Rush Keiichiro Toyama. The game features music by Akira Yamaoka.

View the teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles