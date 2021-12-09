Star Trek: Resurgence Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Dramatic Labs, a studio of former Telltale Games developers, have announced during The Game Awards 2021 third-person choice-driven adventure game, Star Trek: Resurgence, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store. it will launch in Spring 2022.

"As fans of Star Trek, it’s truly an honor to be crafting a story which puts players right in the heart of the action, where significant choices and decisions will affect the entire narrative," said Dramatic Labs founder Kevin Bruner/

"Built from the ground up using Epic’s Unreal engine and our proprietary narrative engine, this game showcases our team’s evolution in creating thought-provoking story-rich adventures."

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Star Trek: Resurgence is an interactive narrative video game that tells an original story set in the era shortly after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Stationed aboard the U.S.S. RESOLUTE, players will assume the role of two principal characters, First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz, as they unravel a sinister mystery involving two alien civilizations on the brink of war. Throughout the game, players will immerse themselves in the Star Trek universe, interacting with new and returning characters through a variety of dialogue and action gameplay to determine the course of the story.

Key Features:

Players Shape the Narrative – Assuming the role of two principal characters, the player’s key decisions and actions will shape the course of the story. How the player interacts with other characters or engages with the events throughout the game will dramatically alter the path of Star Trek: Resurgence‘s compelling narrative.

– Assuming the role of two principal characters, the player’s key decisions and actions will shape the course of the story. How the player interacts with other characters or engages with the events throughout the game will dramatically alter the path of Star Trek: Resurgence‘s compelling narrative. Original Star Trek Story – Set shortly after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, this game tells a wholly original story, but will feature appearances by several familiar characters.

– Set shortly after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, this game tells a wholly original story, but will feature appearances by several familiar characters. Developed by Telltale Veterans – The seasoned team at Dramatic Labs is composed of industry veterans, including twenty former Telltale developers that have worked on games such as The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series, The Wolf Among Us, Game of Thrones: The Telltale Series, and Batman: The Telltale Series. The team includes Andrew Grant, former lead writer and creative director at Telltale; Dan Martin, former lead writer at Telltale; Kent Mudle, former cinematic director and creative director at Telltale; and Brett Tosti, former executive producer and creative director at Telltale.

