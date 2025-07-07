Pokemon and Razer Tease Announcement for July 17 - News

The Pokemon Company and Razer have teased an announcement for July 17 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm UK. This partnership is likely for Pokémon-themed gaming accessories.

Razer is a manufacturer of gaming accessories including mice, keyboards, headsets, webcams, speakers, gaming chairs, and more.

