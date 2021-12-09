Babylon's Fall Arrives March 3, 2022 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

/ 193 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer PlatinumGames announced Babylon’s Fall will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 3, 2022.

View The Game Awards 2021 trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles