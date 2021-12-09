Inflexion Games Announces Nightingale - News

Inflexion Games during The Game Awards 2021 announced horror survival-crafting game, Nightingale.

The game is a "shared world survival crafting and building game." It will launch for PC in Early Access in 2022. You get to "explore, discover and survive in an interconnected web of beautiful, mystical, and dangerous realms."

View the reveal trailer below:

